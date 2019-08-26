Nick Carter thanks nurses who surprised cancer patient with bedside Backstreet Boys concert

ATLANTA - A video of Northside Cancer Center nurses jamming to Backstreet Boys with a leukemia patient who had to miss the Atlanta show last week grabbed the attention of the one and only Nick Carter.
"We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We're thinking of you and sending you love," the Backstreet Boy wrote on Twitter. "To the nurses of Northside Cancer Center, thank you for all you do!!"
We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We're thinking of you and sending you love ❤️— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 22, 2019
To the nurses of Northside Cancer Center, thank you for all you do!! https://t.co/WFZsE7tdRY
Patient Amanda Coley, a mother of four, was eagerly waiting for the Aug. 21 concert since she received the tickets for Christmas last year. But two weeks ago, Coley was diagnosed with leukemia.
Coley's sister, Maggie Kingston, came up with a plan to bring the music right to her bedside with custom made "I Want It That Way" tees to share. When the nurses heard the throwback tunes from the halls, they joined in for a surprise concert and completely blew the sisters away.
Kingston shared video of the heartwarming fun on her Facebook page and since then, they (and the nurses) have received an outpouring of love from folks all over the country. According to Kingston, Carter even "promised us a flight."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}