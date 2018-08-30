New thrill ride ‘Pandemonium' coming to Six Flags

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - It is a ride that 15-stories tall and can reach speeds of up to 70-miles per hour – and it’s coming to Six Flags Over Georgia.
The park announced early Thursday morning announced the new thrill ride called “Pandemonium” set to open next year.
Six Flags said it is the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast at nearly 150-feet in the air.
The ride will debut in late spring of 2019.
