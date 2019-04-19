New Birth bails nonviolent offenders out of jail for fresh start

ATLANTA - New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has raised $120,000 to provide bail for first-time, nonviolent offenders in four Georgia counties.
The “Bail Out” program was designed to give men and women a second chance, beginning Easter weekend.
Pastor Jamal Bryant will share details of the initiative during a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.
He is expected to joined by rapper and actor Clifford “T.I.” Harris, VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” personality Scrapp DeLeon and representatives from local sheriffs’ offices.
TRENDING STORIES:
The program targets DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties. It will also help with job readiness.
It began as a $40,000 local challenge within the New Birth congregation and quickly grew to $120,000 and a larger metro movement.
“I looked at what was happening in the prison pipeline and realized that the church voice had been muted on the issue of prison reform,” said Bryant, the megachurch’s senior pastor. “I realized that we needed to be part of what was taking place.”
And what better time, he noted, than during the observance of Easter, when Christians celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which some churches refer to as Resurrection Sunday.
This article was written by Shelia Poole with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}