National WWI museum to be lit up in red poppies leading up to Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY - For nine days in November, the National World War One Museum and Memorial will be lit up in more than 5,000 poppies to honor the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI.

The memorial and museum in Kansas City, Missouri, will be illuminated each night from Nov. 2 until Nov. 11, Armistice Day, otherwise known as Veterans Day.

"Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military - in wartime or peacetime," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on its website.

The display, named Peace and Remembrance, marks the centennial of the Armistice of 1918 that brought an end to WWI, with each day of the installation leading up to the Armistice signifying 1 million of the war's 9 million combatant deaths of the conflict, the museum said on its website.

Some 55 million pixels of light in the shape of poppies will help light up the memorial each night for the display.

Red poppies have become a national symbol to honor those who have been killed in the armed services during war. Even though this installation is behind held ahead of Veterans Day, poppies are traditionally worn on Memorial Day.

The lighting will complement the temporary installation of 117 metal poppy sculptures by Kansas City area artist Ada Koch in the reflection pool at the entrance to the museum, the Kansas City Star reported. Each poppy is meant to represent 1,000 U.S. soldiers killed during World War I.

“After World War I, the poppy became a symbol of remembrance, hope and resilience,” said World War I museum President Matthew Naylor. “Displaying Ada's art installation in the centennial year of the Armistice serves as an appropriate tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for their country.”

In addition, the museum last year replaced the 9,000 poppies in its permanent display beneath the glass bridge leading inside to the exhibits, the newspaper reported.

“The practice of wearing of poppies takes its origin from the poem 'In Flanders Fields,' written in 1915 by John McCrae,” the VA said.

