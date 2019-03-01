MONTREAL - If you’re looking for a hockey team to root for down the stretch, Carey Price just made it pretty easy to like the Montreal Canadiens.
The superstar goalie recently took time to meet with a young fan who lost his mother to cancer.
The fan -- identified as Anderson -- calls Price his idol. When Anderson’s mother was dying of cancer, she promised she would do everything she could to arrange a meeting between her son and Price.
She passed away before it happened. But that doesn’t mean the special meeting wouldn’t occur.
The incredibly emotional video was posted by the Anderson’s aunt and has been viewed millions of times and shared almost 100,000 times.
She writes:
"I wanted to share this video of my nephew Anderson, meeting his idol, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens. Last year as Anderson’s mom was dying of cancer she promised she would do everything she could to make his dream come true. Unfortunately, she passed away before that could happen but through some very kind and generous friends we were able to arrange a visit to the morning skate. As you can see in the video, Carey Price was a class act not only giving Anderson two signed sticks, a signed puck, signing his jersey and mini stick but he also gave him the biggest hug. Words cannot describe how much this meant to Anderson and we are forever grateful to this wonderful man."
You can watch the video below:
