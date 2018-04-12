More than a thousand dachshunds take part in walk in England

MANCHESTER, England - More than a thousand dachshunds took part in a mass walk in Manchester, England, to raise money for dog charities.
The walk was held to raise money for a charity that offers emergency rescue and fostering services for dachshunds.
It was held at Heaton Park.
Met some funny sausages at the #DachshundWalk at #HeatonPark today 💛🌭 Millie met her sister, Rosie! pic.twitter.com/yXyTkfwxNb— Sarah (@SareBall) April 8, 2018
