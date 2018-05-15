0 Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister, police say

TULSA - Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman who allegedly torched her home and stabbed her 11-year-old daughter on Monday before taking off with her 7-year-old daughter.

Authorities responded to the home of Taheerah Ahmad, 39, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday night after witnesses reported the stabbing. Police arrived to find the home’s kitchen on fire and the 11-year-old in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

One of Ahmad’s other children, a 9-year-old who managed to escape to a relative’s home, told police that her mother had “duct taped their hands, put socks in their mouths” and began stabbing her older sister, police said.

Suspect and Victim from AMBER ALERT pic.twitter.com/noJBfyoVX2 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

She said she broke free to call for help, but her mother had already fled the scene with her 7-year-old sister, Hafsa, by the time help arrived, according to police.

“The story that we received was that the 7-year-old helped the 9-year-old escape the residence,” a police spokesperson told reporters Monday. “This is very fluid. It's moving very fast and we have a traumatized witness who has given us information.”

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the spokesperson, who said the child “was stabbed so many times that the officers” couldn’t count the number of wounds.

It was unclear of where Ahmad may be headed, but authorities noted that she has lived in Tennessee and Texas in the past. Police have issued an Amber Alert for the missing young girl, urging anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.

The police spokesperson said Ahmad may be suffering from mental health and/or drug-related issues.

Additional Suspect Photo pic.twitter.com/AL8tSjxTji — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

***AMBER ALERT***

Suspect: TAHEERAH AHMID Black Female, 40's

Last Seen: 500 Mohawk Blvd



Missing: 7 Year Old (in serious danger)



Vehicle: 2005 Black Lexus RX300 (stock image below) pic.twitter.com/5xvf8pffcA — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

Information from ABC News was used in this report

