Missing 15-year-old may have run away with 47-year-old, authorities say

Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old Louisiana girl who may be with an older man.
Domeanna Spell's family told ABC News that the teenager had baby-sat 47-year-old Cory Stephen Disotell's children and that they alerted police about him after seeing texts to their daughter.
Spell, 15, is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has light brown hair and blue/ hazel eyes, according to KATC-TV.
She was last seen in Port Barre, Louisiana around 7 a.m. at school on Sunday.
"Good Morning America" is LIVE in Louisiana with the new details in this mysterious case
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}