Mesmerizing meteor caught on camera blazing through sky

A man caught an amazing spectacle on camera: Bright, blazing meteor flying through the air over Mexico City.
The video, posted on ABC News' Facebook page, has been viewer thousands of times and has hundreds of comments.
The meteor is a precursor for the Geminids meteor shower, expected to peak in the morning of Dec. 15.
