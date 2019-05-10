FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a $2.6 million mansion in Texas Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to the ABC affiliate ABC13, the fire broke out at the home in Friendswood overnight as storms moved through the area.
The home was once an event venue known as the White House Ranch. According to the Galveston County Appraisal District, the home is worth $2.6 million.
Massive fire underway at this home in Friendswood. We’ve literally watched the home burn down slowly. So sad. Hoping everyone made it out ok! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/0Q8bEFGy0T— Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) May 10, 2019
It’s unclear how the fire started or if weather played a role.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters battle huge fire as it engulfs Texas mansion while storms roll through the region. Authorities say the cause is not known at this time. https://t.co/9ie2sqlriz pic.twitter.com/huaT7auXXv— ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2019
