  • Mansion worth at least $2.6M destroyed in fire

    Updated:

    FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a $2.6 million mansion in Texas Thursday night and Friday morning.

    According to the ABC affiliate ABC13, the fire broke out at the home in Friendswood overnight as storms moved through the area.

    The home was once an event venue known as the White House Ranch. According to the Galveston County Appraisal District, the home is worth $2.6 million.

    It’s unclear how the fire started or if weather played a role.

    Everyone inside was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories