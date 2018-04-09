  • Man helps younger brother with epic first date in viral Twitter thread

    By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    First dates can be nerve-racking. Luckily, one man helped ease his younger sibling’s jitters, sharing the best moments from the event in a viral Twitter thread.

    Kinglsey Morgan of Jamaica pulled out all the stops earlier this month when his 16-year-old brother, Keneil, asked him to prepare a home-cooked meal for a special occasion.

    “My little brother has a crush on this girl and he invited her over for dinner. I’m the chef and I’m geeked,” he tweeted. 

    He then proceeded to document the whole experience and cheered his brother on all night. 

    “We have a very close relationship. He considers me his role model and we do everything together,” he told Blavity. “I study with him, we swap stories, he teaches me the latest dance moves in Jamaica, we cook together, go to the movies together — like I said, everything.”

    Morgan, 25, created the young girl’s favorite dish: coconut-curried chicken and lemongrass white rice, which she loved.

    “My little brother has a crush on this girl and he invited her over for dinner. I’m the chef and I’m geeked,” he tweeted. 

    He then proceeded to document the whole experience and cheered his brother on all night. 

    “We have a very close relationship. He considers me his role model and we do everything together,” he told Blavity. “I study with him, we swap stories, he teaches me the latest dance moves in Jamaica, we cook together, go to the movies together — like I said, everything.”

    Morgan, 25, created the young girl’s favorite dish: coconut-curried chicken and lemongrass white rice, which she loved.

    Take a look at the full thread here

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man helps younger brother with epic first date in viral Twitter thread

  • Headline Goes Here

    First look at Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan's twins

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Black Panther' tops 'Titanic,' takes No. 3 spot on all-time box office list

  • Headline Goes Here

    Children attend event to inspire unity, kindness, charity in communities…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for faulty transmission shift cable