0 Man helps younger brother with epic first date in viral Twitter thread

First dates can be nerve-racking. Luckily, one man helped ease his younger sibling’s jitters, sharing the best moments from the event in a viral Twitter thread.

Kinglsey Morgan of Jamaica pulled out all the stops earlier this month when his 16-year-old brother, Keneil, asked him to prepare a home-cooked meal for a special occasion.

“My little brother has a crush on this girl and he invited her over for dinner. I’m the chef and I’m geeked,” he tweeted.

He then proceeded to document the whole experience and cheered his brother on all night.

My little brother has a crush on this girl and he invited her over for dinner. I’m the chef and i’m geeked af! — Kingsley Morgan (@king_suaave) April 1, 2018

“We have a very close relationship. He considers me his role model and we do everything together,” he told Blavity. “I study with him, we swap stories, he teaches me the latest dance moves in Jamaica, we cook together, go to the movies together — like I said, everything.”

Morgan, 25, created the young girl’s favorite dish: coconut-curried chicken and lemongrass white rice, which she loved.

