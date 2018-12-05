Man catches package thief, scares him off with alarm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Now is the time of year when we see more package thieves.
One Missouri man was not about to let one man make him a victim.
The homeowner says he was out doing some Christmas shopping when his doorbell camera app alerted him to the thief.
He waited until the man got close to the box and then, hit the security alarm.
It sent the thief running.
"Bad guys need to realize you can't get away with this stuff," the homeowner said.
The homeowner posted the video online in hopes of helping police, catch the package thief.
