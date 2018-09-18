Man arrested on arson charges in NYC 7-alarm parking garage fire

Police have arrested a man on arson charges in connection with the fire in a parking garage that damaged dozens of vehicles and sent thick black smoke billowing over a Brooklyn neighborhood.
Twenty-three-year-old Avon Stephens, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday, hours after the fire broke out on two floors of the four-story garage at around 9 a.m. in the Mill Basin neighborhood. The Kings Plaza mall was closed as a result.
We'll show you the dramatic video of the smoke and flames, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Fire officials say 21 people were injured. All but three of them were firefighters. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
It took nearly three hours to get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.
It wasn't clear if Stephens had a lawyer who could comment.
PHOTO RELEASED: Police want to question man spotted leaving Kings Plaza parking garage before fire that injured 21 https://t.co/fGBlnSKtRk pic.twitter.com/WbKpaXuf6E— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2018
