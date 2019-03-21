0 Man arrested for keeping TV sent to him by mistake

FREETOWN, Mass. - A Massachusetts man was arrested for keeping a flat screen TV that was sent to his house by mistake.

Nick Memmo, 35, described what happened at his Freetown home Monday night when he was arrested on charges of larceny and misleading a police officer.

During a search inside, officers found a 86-inch flat screen mounted to the living room wall.

"They surrounded the house and knocked on the door with flashlights coming through all the windows. They told me to come outside then handcuffed me," said Memmo.

Memmo admits the TV was delivered to his home by mistake and he admits police tried to question him about it several days before his arrest.

"I answered what questions I could without putting myself in jeopardy," he said.

"I said 'Do I need to hire an attorney?' and they said I wasn't under investigation at that point. They were just asking questions. I answered a lot of questions with I don’t know just so I didn’t jeopardize myself," he said.

Memmo says he bought and paid for a 74-inch flat screen on Amazon.

When a third party shipping company delivered it, they also gave him a larger model TV by mistake.

TRENDING STORIES:

When asked if he ever thought they made a mistake, and whether he should return it, Memmo said: "I did and I looked into all the laws and said, 'You know, it’s a scratch ticket. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.'"

"Amazon said I had nothing to worry about. I made no wrong no decisions at that point," he said.

The shipping company told Boston 25 News it made numerous attempts to contact Memmo before going to police.

And the shipping company says Memmo signed for the delivery, something that he disputes.

"I have my phone ringing all day. I get calls from Google, website people, I have no reasons to answer all these calls. If it’s not important I just hang up," he said.

When asked whether he told them he was someone he isn't, Memmo replied, "No."

Memmo says if he thought he was going to be arrested, he would have just paid for the extra TV or given it back.

Now, he's looking at the possibility of jail time.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.