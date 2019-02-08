Man accused of being married to 3 women in different states, including Georgia

A man last known to have lived in Maine is accused of having at least three wives in separate states.
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted 43-year-old Michael Middleton on a bigamy charge. He's accused of marrying a woman while knowingly being married to women in Georgia and Alabama.
The New Hampshire woman, Alicia Grant, of Exeter, tells WMTW-TV that Middleton, whom she married in 2013, made her feel like he cared about her, but eventually scammed her out of $20,000.
We're hearing from the one of the wives on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
