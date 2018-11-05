Man abducted 13-year-old North Carolina girl standing in front of home, police say

LUMBERTON, NC - Police in Lumberton, North Carolina are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they said was kidnapped Monday morning.
According to WRAL, the Lumberton Police Department said a man grabbed the teenager while she was standing in a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
13-year-old abducted from outside family's Lumberton home https://t.co/ZHnSVyS8hr pic.twitter.com/sDxKdLwkP4— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) November 5, 2018
Police said the man forced the victim, identified as Hania Noleia Aguilar, into a green 2002 Ford Expedition.
TRENDING STORIES:
Detectives told WRAL that the vehicle was registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina. The SUV was last seen leaving the mobile home with North Carolina tag: NWS-984.
Witnesses could not describe the suspect other than to say he had a yellow bandanna over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845 immediately.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}