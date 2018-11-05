  • Man abducted 13-year-old North Carolina girl standing in front of home, police say

    LUMBERTON, NC - Police in Lumberton, North Carolina are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they said was kidnapped Monday morning.

    According to WRAL, the Lumberton Police Department said a man grabbed the teenager while she was standing in a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

    Police said the man forced the victim, identified as Hania Noleia Aguilar, into a green 2002 Ford Expedition.

    Detectives told WRAL that the vehicle was registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina. The SUV was last seen leaving the mobile home with North Carolina tag: NWS-984.

    Witnesses could not describe the suspect other than to say he had a yellow bandanna over his face.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845 immediately.

