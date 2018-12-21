Living up to bet, Portland's mayor dons Atlanta United jersey around his City Hall

PORTTLAND - The mayor of Portland, Oregon is now sporting a personalized Atlanta United jersey, compliments of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Bottoms and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made a bet prior to the MLS Cup championship game that the losing team’s mayor would have to wear the jersey of their opponents.
The Five Stripes beat out the Portland Timbers 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month in front of a record-setting crowd.
Wheeler posted a video to Twitter on Friday, showing him in his Atlanta United jersey outside his City Hall, congratulating Atlanta United, and the city of Atlanta, on its big win.
THANKS Mayor @tedwheeler! I’d like to think I would’ve been such a good sport, but I doubt it. 😇. The @ATLUTD looks great on you! https://t.co/IxtH04DZyC— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 21, 2018
“The Portland Timbers were fantastic, but Atlanta United FC prevailed,” Wheeler said. “Well done, and thanks for the personalized jersey.”
In a tweet back to Wheeler, Bottoms said the Atlanta United jersey “looks great on you.”
