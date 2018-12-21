  • Living up to bet, Portland's mayor dons Atlanta United jersey around his City Hall

    PORTTLAND - The mayor of Portland, Oregon is now sporting a personalized Atlanta United jersey, compliments of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

    Bottoms and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made a bet prior to the MLS Cup championship game that the losing team’s mayor would have to wear the jersey of their opponents. 

    The Five Stripes beat out the Portland Timbers 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month in front of a record-setting crowd.

    Wheeler posted a video to Twitter on Friday, showing him in his Atlanta United jersey outside his City Hall, congratulating Atlanta United, and the city of Atlanta, on its big win. 

    “The Portland Timbers were fantastic, but Atlanta United FC prevailed,” Wheeler said. “Well done, and thanks for the personalized jersey.”

    In a tweet back to Wheeler, Bottoms said the Atlanta United jersey “looks great on you.”

