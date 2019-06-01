Like to date AND travel? Company now hiring for your dream job

Al the single ladies . . . we've found your dream job. You're welcome.
Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, has made a move of its own. Company execs are hiring a Global Connector Bee. The employee will travel the world for a year using Bumble Date, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz to meet people around the globe, ABC News reports.
But you'll have to be comfortable putting your life out there for all to see. But let's face it, you pretty much do that anyway.
Bumble's in search of a Global Connector Bee to travel the world, meet new people, and share their story along the way. Apply in-app now! 🌎🐝 https://t.co/2GUpEXgZ9x pic.twitter.com/l3QV0tyT26— Bumble (@bumble) May 31, 2019
"The all-expenses paid opportunity will have one individual tackle the nuances of dating, friend finding and networking across the world for up to a year and share their anecdotal and researched experiences through blog/vlog posts, social media, and other creative outlets," the company said. "The position will also require research, exploration, product feedback and the creation of editorial content for Bumble."
Interested applicants can apply for the position now until June 14 through the Bumble app. The application is open to new and existing Bumble users age 18+ who want to connect with other Bumble users around the world in places like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
This story was written by Genevieve Shaw Brown for ABC News via GMA.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
