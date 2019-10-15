Lay's is releasing a grilled cheese and tomato soup flavor

Comfort foodies rejoice! One of America's favorite homemade meals is headed to a chip bag near you.
Lay's is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup.
The new fall-filled flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.
According to Lay's, the new combo delivers a dynamic fusion of "tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes...all in one bite."
Also launching on Oct. 21, Lay's "Gotta Have Lay's" campaign.
For over a month, Lay's will be awarding five winners a day with a chance to win free Lay's for an entire year.
Fans enter by uploading a photo with the new packaging design.
Two hundred lucky winners will end up snagging 10,000 bags of free chips by the end of the campaign.
This report was written by Tony Morrison for ABC News and Good Morning America.
