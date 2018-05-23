  • Lawsuit: Health center left 98-year-old grandmother in the sun for hours

    By: The Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. - A family has filed a lawsuit alleging their 98-year-old grandmother died after a Florida health care facility left her outside in 90-degree heat for more than five hours.

    Eva Mae Rhodes had second-degree burns and was unresponsive when paramedics brought her to St. Mary's Hospital in 2017.

    According to the lawsuit, Rhodes died of hyperthermia two weeks later.

    Candace McKinley says her grandmother suffered from dementia, couldn't talk and was in a wheelchair.

    Lakeside Health Center told The Palm Beach Post they were unaware of the complaint.

    The lawsuit says Rhodes was a patient there for three years.
    ___
    Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lawsuit: Health center left 98-year-old grandmother in the sun for hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    New roller coaster opens at Six Flags

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom with cancer sees twin daughters graduate before her death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sunken treasure worth $17 billion on 300-year-old shipwreck discovered

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Hamilton' opens at Fox Theatre, $10 tickets available daily