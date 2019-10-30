Lawmakers look to make daylight saving time permanent

WASHINGTON - Daylight saving time will end this weekend, but the fall tradition of setting our clocks back an hour could become a thing of the past if new proposed legislation is approved by Congress.
"This changing of the clocks back and forth, it makes no sense at all,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida,
said.
[READ: Daylight saving time: 5 things to know]
Rubio sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate, which has gotten bipartisan support with co-sponsors including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.
"As a former preschool teacher, the day after we change clocks, kids would come to school and drag,” Murray said. “It would take them two weeks to get reoriented. Changing your time disrupts families. It disrupts our economy."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plane crashes into DeKalb County townhomes; at least 1 dead
- Stay of execution granted for Georgia inmate who killed store clerk
- Cancer patient, wife say they don't wear costumes to get candy -- but to raise spirits
The Department of Transportation has said the time shifts save energy.
Rubio’s proposal said making DST permanent would be safer for drivers because daylight hours would better align with standard work hours and visibility on the road would be increased.
Congress has failed to pass this kind of a change before.
[READ: Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?]
Murray said the co-sponsors are hopeful the proposal will get enough support to pass legislation this time around but if not, they are looking at making a regulatory change through the Department of Transportation.
Seven states have approved state legislation to make DST permanent but they still need Congressional approval to put it in effect.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}