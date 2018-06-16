Japanese volcano erupts in huge plume of smoke

JAPAN - A giant plume of smoke blocks out the sun after the Sakurajima volcano erupted on Kyushu island in southern Japan.
According to Xinhua News, the eruption was observed at around 7:20 a.m. local time at one of the peaks of the volcano, spewing volcanic ash 4,700 meters into the sky, according to the local weather agency.
The most recent eruption started on May 2, 2017.
ABC News posted video of the eruption. It's been shared nearly 1,000 times.
