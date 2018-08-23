Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts was killed from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy

IOWA - Slain Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries" according to the preliminary results of her autopsy, officials said Thursday.
Tibbetts, a 20-year-old rising sophomore at the University of Iowa, disappeared the evening of July 18 while jogging in the rural farming town of Brooklyn, a close-knit community of about 1,500 residents.
Her alleged killer, 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, led investigators to the college student's body in a farm field on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Why police say the man could be linked to 20 other crimes, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Mom charged with DUI after wreck on Ga. 400 that killed her 2 kids
- UPDATE: Father of 13 identified as driver shot, killed by backseat passenger on I-285
The manner of death was ruled homicide, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday.
"Further examination may result in additional findings," officials added.
A first-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday against Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, sparking a renewed debate over immigration status.
Rivera has not yet entered a plea. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}