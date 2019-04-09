Inventor shows off his real-life jet suit at a British navy base

ENGLAND - We could use one of these for Atlanta traffic!
An ex-British soldier showed off a real-life jet suit at a British navy base.
The Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilatan posted video of the demonstration. The pilot flew in the air in front of a crowd and Wildcat helicopters.
The video has been viewed thousands of times on the Twitter page and on ABC News' Facebook page.
#IronMan decided to #FlyNavy today @RNASYeovilton !— RNAS Yeovilton (@RNASYeovilton) April 8, 2019
Ex @RoyalMarines Reservist Richard Browning demonstrated his jet pack 🚀 to 847 NAS with a backdrop of Wildcat helicopters 🚁..can we have a go?! 😊 @RoyalNavy @YeoviltonAirDay @co_chf @UKDefJournal @SomersetLive pic.twitter.com/IR9zj4te2F
