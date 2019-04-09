  • Inventor shows off his real-life jet suit at a British navy base

    ENGLAND - We could use one of these for Atlanta traffic! 

    An ex-British soldier showed off a real-life jet suit at a British navy base. 

    The Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilatan posted video of the demonstration. The pilot flew in the air in front of a crowd and Wildcat helicopters. 

    The video has been viewed thousands of times on the Twitter page and on ABC News' Facebook page.

