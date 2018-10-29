Indonesia volcano eruption lights up the sky in Indonesia

INDONESIA - A volcano eruption in Indonesia provided a spectacular view for thousands.
Stunning video shows arcs of lightning flashing within lava, smoke and ash spewing from Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano.
The Krakatau volcano, which lies in the Sunda Straight between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has seen increased activity since June, according to Global News.
Lightning can occur in volcanoes that have thick clouds of ash, as static electricity is created when particles of ash rub together, according to Scientific American.
ERUPTION: Stunning video shows arcs of lightning flashing within lava, smoke and ash spewing from Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano. https://t.co/pZPwl7ZJGc pic.twitter.com/3ocEMeqlpe— ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2018
