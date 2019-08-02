Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Hundreds of Asian carp were seen jumping from Lake Barkley in Kentucky as biologists work to study the invasive species in hopes of slowing its spread.
Wildlife officials used a technique called ‘electrofishing' to temporarily stun the fish.
Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught, according to ABC 13.
