  Hikers rescued after being stranded by massive wildfire

    BELLUNO, Italy - Firefighters in northern Italy are battling a massive wildfire that officials said stranded two hikers at almost 5,000 feet.

    The Italian mountain rescue service and firefighters were able to successfully rescue the hikers, ABC News reported

    There is currently no words on what started the fire.

