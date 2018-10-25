Hikers rescued after being stranded by massive wildfire

BELLUNO, Italy - Firefighters in northern Italy are battling a massive wildfire that officials said stranded two hikers at almost 5,000 feet.
The Italian mountain rescue service and firefighters were able to successfully rescue the hikers, ABC News reported.
There is currently no words on what started the fire.
A large fire stranded two hikers at almost 5,000 ft. near Belluno, in northern Italy. The Italian mountain rescue service and firefighters successfully rescued the hikers. https://t.co/SYA2sGcMG4 pic.twitter.com/Xi3BVqsNAM— ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2018
