Hero school bus driver saves student from passing car

A school bus driver is being praised for saving a student from being hit by a passing car.
The heart-stopping video happened on April 26 in Norwich, New York. But video was just released this week. In it, you can see the bus driver grabbing the jacket of the student, stopping him from getting off the bus just as a car was speeding past.
