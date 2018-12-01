Here are funeral plans for former president George H.W. Bush

Public memorial services have been announced for former President George H.W. Bush.
In Washington, Bush will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda starting Monday at 7:30 p.m. A bicameral arrival ceremony will be held for on Monday at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to pay their respects to the former president Monday evening until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. Wednesday has been designated as the National Day of Mourning for Bush.
December 1, 2018
RELATED STORIES
- Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
- George and Barbara Bush, a 'storybook' 73-year marriage
- Jenna Bush Hager pens emotional tribute to grandfather in heartbreaking post
While dates and times have not been announced, a funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral. Bush will be buried at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.
The White House announced that President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the service at the National Cathedral.
“The President and First Lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush’s passing. President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the First Lady, and the entire country. A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}