0 Got marching band experience? 'Stranger Things' needs you!

ATLANTA - Calling all band geeks! 'Stranger Things' needs you!

Our favorite Atlanta-filmed 80s sci-fi series is looking for both adults and kids who have experience playing in marching band to work as extras on the show in October.

One important detail? You have to actually be able to play an instrument. Extras will be required to learn and play two songs.

The casting call is through Casting Taylormade, which hires background extras for the show.

The dates are still up in the air.

The series is also looking for photo doubles and general extras of all ages. See more details below.

'Stranger Things' has filmed all over Georgia. Jackson serves as the fictional town of Hawkins and locations all around the metro Atlanta have also been transformed into 80s-chic locals like the local middle school and diner.

Stranger Things" // TBD - Filming Date (End of October)

Marching Band Member Adult

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 - 30yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

You can apply HERE.

Marching Band Member Minor:

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 - 17yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

You can apply HERE:

