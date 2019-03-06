Giant spider sneaks into car -- and you may have nightmares after watching this

AUSTRALIA - Warning: This may give you nightmares.
ABC News posted video of a giant spiders climbing on a car - and then it collapses itself into a thin shape so that it could fit into a small gap in the trunk.
The video comes from Ben Toffoli in Adeliade, Australia.
The post on ABC News' Facebook page has been shared several thousand times and has just as many comments.
Some people suggested that the driver should throw the car away or "sign the car over to the spider and take the bus."
