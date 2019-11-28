0 Get paid to watch ‘Star Wars' films and holiday movies that aren't by Hallmark

Forget about earning $1,000 for watching those hokey Hallmark Channel holiday movies. You can get the same payout for watching classic Christmas movies. Or better yet, earn $1,000 for viewing all the "Star Wars" films. First, let's talk about the holiday flicks.

SimpleTexting, which is known to take a data deep dive into popular TV shows and movies, is looking for a Christmas enthusiast to watch 12 classic Christmas movies. You'll have to take notes and track specific details in each of the movies. But these are movies you'll probably watch anyway. They are:

"A Christmas Story"

"Elf"

"Home Alone"

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"It's a Wonderful Life"

"Jingle All the Way"

"Love Actually"

"Miracle on 34th Street"

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

"The Polar Express"

"The Santa Clause"

"White Christmas"

SimpleTexting will buy the movies so you can watch them on Amazon Prime and will send you a holiday cheer package to enjoy while viewing. That's in addition to the $1,000 paycheck. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and the winner will be notified by Friday, Dec. 13. Everything you need to know can be found on the SimpleTexting site.

For those who cringe at the thought of watching one, let alone a dozen, holiday movies, there is an opportunity for you, too.

CableTV.com will pay one person $1,000 to watch every "Star Wars" movie back to back before the release of "The Rise of Skywalker."

"We're looking for an entertaining Star Wars junkie with a Chewbacca-sized personality, the wit of Han Solo and the smarts of Master Yoda," CableTV.com states on the contest page.

The person chosen must be active on Twitter. It helps if you're also on Twitch, Reddit and other social media platforms.

For those who don't have the titles memorized, you'll watch:

"The Phantom Menace"

"Attack of the Clones"

"Revenge of the Sith"

"Solo"

"Rogue One"

"A New Hope"

"The Empire Strikes Back"

"Return of the Jedi"

"The Force Awakens"

"The Last Jedi"

You can watch them in any order, but they have to be viewed back to back. That's 22 hours and 25 minutes spent in a galaxy far, far away.

You can apply online with no more than 200 words explaining why you should be selected. The winner will be sent all 10 movies on Blu-ray, plus a Nerf Han Solo Blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2-D2 popcorn popper.

Applications must be received by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Get all the details and apply here.

