Get paid $1K for binge-watching the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you’re a lover of Marvel movies and tweeting, you may want this gig.
CableTV.com, a resource site for internet and cable providers, is looking for someone to marathon the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe while live-tweeting the experience as a lead-up to “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.
This Marvel fanatic would binge-watch every MCU film, from “Iron Man” To “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
Movies outside the MCU, like the earlier Spider-Man films, “Deadpool,” “X-Men,” “Fantastic Four” and “Ghost Rider,” as well as Marvel TV series such as “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.”
Watching all 22 movies would take about 42 ½half hours.
The live tweets would have to tag CableTV.com’s social media accounts to promote the company’s brand. The company wants the lucky viewer to provide rankings and general takeaways from each of the films.
“Besides those, our only requirements are that you be at least 18 years old and a US citizen (sorry, Wakanda nationals),” the company said.
As a reward, the company is offering $1,000, meaning the watcher would get paid about $23 an hour. It’s also throwing in every Marvel film on Blu-Ray a “Marvel marathon survival kit” with a Captain America popcorn popper, Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, $100 Grubhub gift card and other Marvel gear.
More information on the contest, including how to enter, is at CableTV.com.
