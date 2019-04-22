Local high school senior baseball player hits grand slam at final at-bat

It was a game to remember for a lifetime.
For Galloway senior Connor Hay, he knew this moment was going to be memorable – but it was way more than he thought.
At his last at-bat for his final game, with bases loaded and the scored tied at the bottom of the last inning in the last game of the season – magic happened.
Connor made contact with the ball and it went soaring over the fence.
His father sent Channel 2 Action News video of the special moment. You can hear the pure joy and happiness in his voice.
Connor’s team was there waiting for him at home plate when he came around the diamond. They immediately jumped on him celebrating the win.
Galloway beat the Weber School 12 to 8 for that game last week.
