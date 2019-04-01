Georgia deputy holds baby after parents become 'uncooperative' at traffic stop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Pictures of a Georgia deputy cradling a baby after a traffic stop is touching the hearts of a local community.
The Bibb County Sheriff's office posted the heartwarming pictures on its Facebook page this weekend.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies pulled over a car on Saturday for a traffic violation. There were six children inside, ranging in age from an infant to 7 years old.
When the parents became "uncooperative," the deputies stepped in.
Deputy Lee Rohrback was able to hold the youngest of the children as the other deputies handled the situation.
More than 100 people commented on the Facebook post, saying the deputy's actions were very heartfelt.
"Deputy Lee Rohrback looks like a natural! Thank you for putting the child first and holding the parents responsible for their actions," said one person.
