George Zimmerman banned from popular dating app

FLORIDA - The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed an unarmed black teen in Florida in 2012 has been banned from the dating app Tinder.
An emailed statement from Tinder cited users safety as a reason for removing George Zimmerman's profile.
An article by Tampa, Florida, weekly Creative Loafing, Zimmerman had a phony profile and using a fake name “Carter.”
In screen grabs captured by Creative Loafing Tampa, Zimmerman described himself as a self-employed consultant and a graduate from Liberty University.
According to The Washington Post, Zimmerman was blocked and banned from Bumble in 2018.
Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting of Trayvon Martin on the grounds of self-defense.
He has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2015 arrest after he was accused of throwing a wine bottle at his girlfriend. The case was dropped.
In November he entered a no contest plea to resolve a charge of stalking a private investigator associated with a documentary on Martin.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
