George H.W. Bush was the longest-living president in U.S. history

Former President George H. W. Bush, who died November 30, 2018 at age 94, was the oldest former president in United States history.
He set the record in 2017 when he reached 93 years and 166 days.
Milestone today: At 93 years and 166 days, @GeorgeHWBush becomes the longest-lived President in U.S. history, surpassing Gerald Ford.— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017
However, Bush may not hold the crown for long. Former President Jimmy Carter is 94 years old and still living. Bush was born June 12, 1924, and Carter was born a few months later on October 1, 1924.
Here are the oldest presidents in the history of the United States:
1. George H.W. Bush, 94
2. Jimmy Carter, 94
3. Gerald Ford, 93
4. Ronald Reagan, 93
5. John Adams, 90
Bush's funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral. Following a short service, his remains will be returned to Houston where he will lie in state at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
