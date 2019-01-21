0 Atlanta restaurant offers free lunch today for furloughed government employees

ATLANTA - People all over the metro are coming together to help furloughed government workers as the government shutdown enters its 31st day.

Channel 2’s Nicole Carr went to Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours in northwest Atlanta, where hundreds of federal employees and their families were treated to a free lunch.

“We're really thankful for this restaurant,” federal employee Nikki Bradford told Carr. “I'm good up until now, but if it keeps going another month out, what does that mean financially? What does that mean work-wise? I really just want to get back to work.”

Less than a week ago, Twisted Soul posted their offer their Facebook page. They received over 700 reservations and were able to take half of them in time slots throughout the day.

“There's an overwhelming sense of frustration. There's fear. They're very thankful that people care. And this was a part of showing them there are people out there. We do care, we're listening,” said Twisted Soul’s executive chef and owner Deborah VanTrece.

Shalorie Hunt lives in Loganville and works for the treasury department. She said that her family is just trying to stay in good spirits.

“Right now we're just going to work and don't know when we're going to get paid. It's crazy,” Hunt said.

John Ghose says most of his colleagues work for the U.S. government because they believe in the mission. The uncertainty right now is unprecedented.

"First we're wondering how long it will last. And it makes us wonder whether we made the right decision sometimes working for the federal government," Ghose said.

Because there are another 350 people who were on a waitlist, Vantrece says she's already thinking of another way to reach out to federal employees if this shutdown doesn't end soon.

Twisted Soul isn't the only Atlanta restaurant offering deals for government employees. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Atlanta Restaurant Scene has a full list here.

