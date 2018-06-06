  • Forget honey: Florida bear lured to safety with waffles

    Updated:

    A black bear taking a stroll through a busy, urban section of one Florida city was lured to safety by a popular breakfast staple: waffles.

    Florida wildlife officers said the yearling bear was spotted Monday morning near a Fort Myers apartment complex.

    The Naples Daily News reports that a resident saw the wildlife officers place waffles stuffed with something in a container and then put the container in the trap to lure the bear inside.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Unsurprisingly, the bear was trapped without incident soon after. It will be released in a less populated area.

    State officers relocated 87 bears in 2017. The agency euthanized 36 conflict bears- animals causing a problem around people - and relocated 50 nuisance bears in 2016.

    ___

    Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

    1 AM

    https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending-now/romaine-lettuce-likely-safe-to-eat-again-cdc-report-says/763635828

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Forget honey: Florida bear lured to safety with waffles

  • Headline Goes Here

    6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    12-year-old dies trying to save mother in rushing river

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gordon County native is latest hero on this year's Braves team

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-month-old at center of multi-state Amber Alert found safe; father arrested