Fire department celebrates baby boom of 9 kids in 5 months

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A fire department in California is celebrating a baby boom among their firefighters.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department posted a pictured on their Facebook page welcoming the nine babies who were born to firefighters in the department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lock your doors! Manhunt underway for man who pointed gun at deputies
- Police: Good Samaritans trying to stop car break-ins shot in Lowe's parking lot
- Georgia Tech student dies after swimming accident in the Chattahoochee
The births happened from March through July.
"We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing," the department said in its post.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}