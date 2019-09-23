  • Fire department celebrates baby boom of 9 kids in 5 months

    RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A fire department in California is celebrating a baby boom among their firefighters. 

    The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department posted a pictured on their Facebook page welcoming the nine babies who were born to firefighters in the department. 

    The births happened from March through July.

    "We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing," the department said in its post.

