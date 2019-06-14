FBI investigating deaths of US citizens at Dominican Republic luxury resorts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now helping to probe the deaths of three Americans who perished under mysterious circumstances in a five-day span at neighboring resorts in the Dominican Republic, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican authorities asked for the FBI's help in conducting toxicology analysis in the investigations stemming from the deaths at the luxury destinations run by the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, according to the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo.
The new developments in the investigation into the mysterious deaths
