AURORA, Ill. - Authorities have rejected a man's claim that he is an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.
The FBI says DNA testing ruled out the man as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois.
Police said the story from the man who was found wandering the streets Wednesday in Newport, Kentucky, didn't check out.
The man told police he was Timmothy and had escaped two kidnappers.
According to ABC News, the man has been identified as a 23-year-old from Ohio.
Timmothy Pitzen disappeared around the time his mother died by suicide and left a note indicating her 6-year-old son was fine, but that no one would ever find him.
Police and the boy's family said there have been other false sightings over the years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
