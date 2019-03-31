Family makes heart-wrenching discovery in message in a bottle on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A woman who found a message in a bottle on Myrtle Beach is helping a grieving family find closure, WSOC-TV reports.
Jennifer Watts said she was looking for shark teeth with her daughter when she found the bottle washed ashore.
She said a friend on Facebook convinced her to open it and couldn't believe what she found inside.
The letter belonged to a father mourning the death of his 5-year-old son.
One day before Watts made her discovery, the father and mother each wrote a letter and tossed it into the ocean.
"It's heartbreaking. I wouldn't wish the death of a child on my worst enemy," Watts said.
The boy, named Easton, died in a car fire in 2017, WSOC-TV learned.
"We are here at your favorite place. I hope you know we think about you every day," the letter read, in part.
His parents said the beach was his favorite place in the world. They asked Watts to return the bottle and letter to the ocean.
"He just wanted me to throw it back in and it's probably stil painful at this point," Watts said.
Watts said she and her daughter tossed the bottle off the end of the pier Friday afternoon, hoping it would be far enough out to prevent the bottle from washing up a second time.
