Fake Florida officer pulls over a real undercover officer, police say

PLANT CITY, Ga. - Authorities said a Florida man impersonating an officer turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV while unknowingly trying to stop a car being driven by a real officer.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that 26-year-old Matthew Erris was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer.
An arrest report said Erris turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV in Plant City, to try to stop the car in front of him.
The driver was an undercover Hillsborough County sheriff's detective in an unmarked car. He didn't pull over.
Instead, he called dispatchers to alert other deputies, who later stopped Erris.Erris admitted he had installed the lights and used them to get through heavy traffic.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Erris.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}