    By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

    ATLANTA - Did anyone really think Elton John was going to say goodbye to Atlanta with a mere two shows?

    The legendary musician performed at State Farm Arena in November as part of his three- year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, but, surprise – he’s coming back for another pair of concerts.

    John will return to the venue at 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2.

    American Express card holders can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Feb. 7 through 10 p.m. Feb. 11. VIP packages will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 7. 

    Fans can also register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale through 10 p.m. Feb. 8; that pre-sale takes place from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.

    The public on-sale is at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Ticket prices are TBA.

    All tickets can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com and www.eltonjohn.com

    The singer-pianist visited his sometimes-home following a couple of cancellations due to an ear infection, but sounded robust regardless.

    We’re not saying this will be the final Atlanta lap on this goodbye tour – who ever knows the whims of artists? - but the opportunities to experience John live are definitely dwindling. 

