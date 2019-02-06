ATLANTA - Did anyone really think Elton John was going to say goodbye to Atlanta with a mere two shows?
The legendary musician performed at State Farm Arena in November as part of his three- year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, but, surprise – he’s coming back for another pair of concerts.
John will return to the venue at 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Social media reacts to Stacey Abrams' State of the Union response
- Underground electrical explosion causes manhole covers to "blow off" in Atlanta, police say
- The Oscars won't have a host, but they're planning an 'exciting opener'
American Express card holders can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Feb. 7 through 10 p.m. Feb. 11. VIP packages will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 7.
Fans can also register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale through 10 p.m. Feb. 8; that pre-sale takes place from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.
The public on-sale is at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Ticket prices are TBA.
All tickets can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com and www.eltonjohn.com.
The singer-pianist visited his sometimes-home following a couple of cancellations due to an ear infection, but sounded robust regardless.
We’re not saying this will be the final Atlanta lap on this goodbye tour – who ever knows the whims of artists? - but the opportunities to experience John live are definitely dwindling.
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}