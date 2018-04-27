  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name their third child

     Prince William and Princess Kate have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

    His official title will be His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. 

    The newborn was born at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23 and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth. 

    Kate delivered her third child in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same hospital where she gave birth to her older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2. 

