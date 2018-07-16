Driver totals $300,000 sports car 24 hours after buying it

FAIRFAX, Va. - One driver made a very, very expensive mistake.
Fairfax, Virginia police posted a photo on its Facebook page Saturday of a sports car nearly wrapped around a tree.
The police department said the driver purchased the McLaren 720S – which costs around $300,000 – on Friday and totaled it on Saturday.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
The McLaren can reach speeds of up to 212 mph. It’s unclear how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash.
The police department ended the Facebook post by saying, “A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}