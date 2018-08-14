0 Driver dies after crowbar smashes through windshield in freak accident

SPENCER, Mass. - A man is dead after a crowbar smashed through his windshield while he was driving in Massachusetts and caused him to crash.

John Madaio, a 63-year-old former attorney, was driving on Route 9 near Main Street in Spencer shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday when the crash occurred, Spencer Police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a crowbar was either kicked-up from the road or fell from another car before it went through Madaio's windshield and hit him in the head.

Madaio's car then left the road, hit a curb and then hit another unoccupied car in a condo complex, police say.

The car eventually came to a stop after going over an embankment, and first responders were forced to break the window on the passenger side to get Madaio out of the car.

Madaio was taken to Harrington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Madaio was a well-known defense attorney who had spent more than 15 years in the Worcester County DA's office. District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr said Madaio “…was a great father, great lawyer and extremely well-respected member of the DA’s office…”

"John touched many people in his life with his sharp wit, his compassion and his legal abilities. He will be missed by all who knew him. This is a big loss for our community," Early said.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact them at 508-885-6333.

Information from Fox 25 Boston was used in this report

