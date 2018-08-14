0 Driver arrested on terrorism charge after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

LONDON - Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in London and charged him on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

The police confirmed one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. There is no ongoing chase.

Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers. He was described by police only as being in his late 20s, and said no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Police would not tell ABC News whether they are treating it as a terror incident at this point.

Met Police tweeted, "While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident."

TRENDING STORIES:

Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.

The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.

Parliament is not currently in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are both out of session from July 24 until Sept. 4.

Information from ABC News was used in this report.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

⛔Westminster station - Closed for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station, the station is open for interchange between the lines only. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) August 14, 2018

At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.