  • Driver, aide hailed as heroes after bus carrying special needs students hit by tractor-trailer

    Updated:

    GREENVILLE, S.C. - A South Carolina school bus driver and aide are being hailed as heroes following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a school bus carrying children with special needs.

    Dramatic dashcam video of the incident was released by the Greenville County School District.

    The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the tractor-trailer hit a pole and crossed over into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis told ABC News.

    Four children from Sara Collins Elementary School and Washington Center in Greenville were on board the bus along with the driver and an aide. Miraculously, there was only one minor injury in the crash.

    “A 10-year-old was transported for non-life-threatening injuries,” Hovis said.

    In the video, aide Carletta Cyrus is seen checking on the children soon after the crash, as is the driver, Tammy Cummings.

